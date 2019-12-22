WATCH: Biden plays to 98 in Iowa — hands over mic to protester

Joe Biden is supposedly the Democrat front runner for president, but less than 100 people turned out to see him in Iowa today.

Biden was holding a town hall meeting in Ottumwa, and according to a photo of the crowd, only 98 people turned out.

A guy talking about medical errors interrupted Biden’s remarks in Ottumwa. ‘Make it quick,’ Biden said, then handed him the mic. pic.twitter.com/vJMkoxiRA6 — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) December 21, 2019

During the event, Washington Post reporter Cleve R. Wootson, Jr. says a protester interrupted Biden to talk about medical errors, and Biden gave the disruptor–who was wearing a "Death By Medicine" t-shirt–the microphone.