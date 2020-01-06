WATCH: Biden nuzzles 5-year-old girl, whispers in ear as she tries to get away

Former vice president Joe Biden can’t help himself.

Despite repeated public complaints and scores of embarrassing videos of his “tactile politics” online, Biden is still nuzzling his nose on the necks of young girls.

Biden smells another child’s hair 🤢 pic.twitter.com/h913ViQmRh — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) January 5, 2020

Biden sniffed his latest victim at a recent Iowa campaign stop, where he invaded the personal space of a five-year-old to whisper sweet nothings in her ear.

"Biden smells another child's hair," Wojciech Pawelczyk posted to Twitter with a video of the cringeworthy encounter.