WATCH: Biden Makes Iowa Woman Feel ‘Really Uncomfortable’

An Iowa woman says an interaction with former vice president Joe Biden during which he held onto her hand in various different ways for an extended period of time made her feel “uncomfortable,” according to the Washington Examiner.

The woman, a teacher who wanted to ask Biden about collective bargaining, said Biden should have asked before holding onto her hand throughout their more than a minute long interaction.

"I think that he means well but, you know, he grabbed my hands right away and that was really uncomfortable," she told the Examiner. "He was very close and, in my mind, I'm like, this is part of our problem: Not recognizing that you need to ask first, or can I shake your hand? Not just grab your hands and hang onto them. That bothers me."