WATCH: Biden Laughs, Goes Silent for Nearly 10 Seconds After Reporter Asks About Putin

When asked Monday about his past comment branding Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a “killer,” President Joe Biden hemmed, hawed and was silent.

“In a weekend interview, Vladimir Putin laughed at the suggestion that you had called him a killer. Is that still your belief, sir, that he is a killer?” Biden was asked during a Monday news conference at the annual NATO meeting in Belgium.

“I’m laughing, too,” Biden said by way of reply as he bought time to frame a response.

“Actually, I, well, look, he has made clear that uh,” Biden replied haltingly before his train of thought ground to a complete halt.

The leader of the free world’s brain just completely broke when he was asked if Putin is a “killer” pic.twitter.com/q1pEK4nMFp — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 14, 2021

“The answer I believe he has in the past essentially acknowledged that he was, or certain things that he would do or did do,” Biden said roughly eight or nine seconds after his previous train of thought trailed off into silence.- READ MORE

