WATCH: Biden Forcefully Grabs Girl After Being Asked How Many Genders There Are

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden forcefully grabbed a young woman’s arm on Thursday after she pressed him about how many genders exist and Biden seemed unable to provide an adequate response.

The incident happened while Biden was campaigning at the “Political Soapbox” at the Iowa State Fair when a girl named Katie, who is a student in the state, approached Biden with questions.

Katie is a young student from Iowa.

She asked former VP Joe Biden how many genders there are.

Joe answered “at least 3.” When asked to clarify what they were – Joe got angry. He demeaned the woman & forcefully grabbed her to make a point

This is @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/k6xE2DxoH6 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2019

“How many genders are there?” Katie asked.

“There are at least three,” Biden responded.

“What are they?” Katie asked.

Biden becoming visibly angry, responded: "Don't play games with me, kid."