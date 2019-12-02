WATCH: Biden falsely claims to have ‘spent a lot of time’ with Kim Jong Un during ‘No Malarkey’ tour

Joe Biden is on the second day of his “No Malarkey” tour across Iowa, and he’s already telling the bull.

Standing alongside former Gov. Tom Vilsack, Biden was touting his foreign policy credentials to a small crowd and said, “Gonna have to assume that position, the moment they’re sworn in on January the 20th, and know the rest of the world knows that person, in this case me, and that I know them.”

Joe Biden claims has has “spent a lot of time” with Kim Jong Un. That is FALSE Biden and Kim Jong Un have never met. pic.twitter.com/evCJLqEdAz — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 1, 2019

He continued, “Putin has no allusions about whether I know him or not. Kim Long Un has no a person— that I know him or not. The same with the president of China, Xi Jinping. I’ve spent a lot of time with these folks. – READ MORE