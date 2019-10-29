WATCH: Biden dismisses activist concerned about SuperPAC support as a ‘child’

Joe Biden talked down to a “climate change” activist on Monday after she said she was concerned about his flip-flop on SuperPACs.

A video published by Sunrise Movement shows an activist politely confronting Biden in a crowd, “Since you’ve reversed and are not taking SuperPAC money, how can we trust that you’re not fighting for the people profiting off climate change…”

Lily asked @JoeBiden how young people can trust he’ll fight for us when he’s opened the door SuperPACs, which would allow any amount of dark fossil fuel money to support his campaign. His response: “Look at my record, child.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/NmpX2B1jUq — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) October 28, 2019

“Look at my record, child,” he said, getting in her face. “Look at my record.”

“But your record is you fighting to go into the Iraq War, and—” she said before he cut her off.

“No, that’s not right,” he responded, before turning away. – READ MORE