WATCH: Biden dismisses activist concerned about SuperPAC support as a ‘child’

Joe Biden talked down to a “climate change” activist on Monday after she said she was concerned about his flip-flop on SuperPACs.

A video published by Sunrise Movement shows an activist politely confronting Biden in a crowd, “Since you’ve reversed and are not taking SuperPAC money, how can we trust that you’re not fighting for the people profiting off climate change…”

“Look at my record, child,” he said, getting in her face. “Look at my record.”

“But your record is you fighting to go into the Iraq War, and—” she said before he cut her off.

“No, that’s not right,” he responded, before turning away. – READ MORE

