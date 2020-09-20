WATCH: Biden Claims Trump Is Responsible for Every Single US Death Due To COVID-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is pointing his finger at who he believes is responsible for the deaths caused in the U.S. due to COVID-19.

With over 197,000 deaths due to the virus, as of Friday morning, the former vice president placed blame on President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall on Thursday evening.

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19: “If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.” pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive,” Biden said at the town hall in Pennsylvania. – READ MORE

