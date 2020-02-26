WATCH: Biden claims ‘150 million people killed’ by guns since 2007

WATCH: Joe Biden claims approximately half the population of the United States has been killed by gun violence since 2007. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/gqwPa6gQq4 — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 26, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden erroneously claimed more than 100 million people in the United States have been killed by guns in the last decade and a half.

Biden, 77, made the assertion during Tuesday’s presidential debate in South Carolina while touting his record on gun control and taking a dig at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Imagine if I said we give immunity to drug companies, we give immunity to tobacco companies. That has caused carnage on our streets. One hundred and fifty million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability. More than all the wars,” he said. – READ MORE

