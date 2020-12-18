WATCH: Biden Attacks Republicans In Speech, Refuses To Answer Questions About Criminal Investigation Into Son

In a speech Monday that followed the Electoral College giving him enough votes to secure the presidency, Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump and other top Republicans.

In a speech where Biden repeatedly coughed and had to clear his throat, the 78-year-old used his margin of victory in the Electoral College to take a shot at Trump after he said in 2016 that he had won in a “landslide” after winning by the same margin.

ICYMI — Here was Biden’s snide comment to Fox’s Peter Doocy when he again tried to ask him about the Hunter Biden investigation: “Thanks for the congratulations. Appreciate it.” pic.twitter.com/3cgSzQUNFU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 15, 2020

Q: “Did Hunter Biden commit a crime? Have you spoken to your son Mr. President-elect?” President-elect @JoeBiden: “I’m proud of my son.” pic.twitter.com/Pa01cKnbZ9 — CSPAN (@cspan) December 11, 2020

“More than 81 million of those votes were casts for me and Vice President-elect Harris. That too is a record. More than any ticket has received in the history of America,” Biden said. “It represents a winning margin of more than 7 million votes over the number of votes cast for my opponent. Together, the Vice President-elect Harris and I earned 306 electoral votes, well exceeding the 270 electoral votes needed to secure victory. Three hundred six electoral votes is the same number of electoral votes that Donald Trump and Vice President Pence received when they won in 2016. At the time, President Trump calls the Electoral College tally a ‘landslide.’ By his own standards, these numbers represented a clear victory then, and I respectfully suggest they do so now.”- READ MORE

