WATCH: Beyoncé and Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem performance

Music superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z chose to remain seated during Demi Lovato’s performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

The pair attended the game with their daughter Blue Ivy, who also stayed in her seat, according to TMZ.

Beyoncé and Jay Z watching Demi perform the National Anthem at the #SuperBowl in Miami, FL – February 2nd pic.twitter.com/02B3mMh2jP — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) February 3, 2020

In images obtained by the outlet, the musical family can be seen sitting during the performance while others stood.

Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation holds a partnership with the NFL, giving him a say in what artists perform at major NFL events — including the Super Bowl.