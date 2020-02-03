WATCH: Beyoncé and Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem performance

Share:

Music superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z chose to remain seated during Demi Lovato’s performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

The pair attended the game with their daughter Blue Ivy, who also stayed in her seat, according to TMZ.

In images obtained by the outlet, the musical family can be seen sitting during the performance while others stood.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation holds a partnership with the NFL, giving him a say in what artists perform at major NFL events — including the Super Bowl. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.