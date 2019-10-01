WATCH: Beto Urges Trump To Resign So The Country Can Unite To Pass The ‘Most Ambitious’ Political Agenda

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) urged President Donald Trump on Saturday to step down from the office of the presidency in order to unite the country and subsequently allow Congress to pass sweeping political reforms.

“The best possible path, especially if you are concerned about a country that has never been more divided, perhaps more highly polarized every day, is for this president to resign,” O’Rourke said during a panel at the annual Texas Tribune festival. “Allow this country to heal, and assure that we come back together with the greatest, most ambitious agenda we’ve ever faced, none of it possible while he remains in power.”

O'Rourke's remarks come only days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that her Democratic caucus would be moving forward with an impeachment inquiry after reports emerged from a whistleblower that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden by withholding the country's foreign aid.