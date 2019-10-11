WATCH: Beto stands silently as ‘extraordinary black trans woman’ protester crashes time during CNN Equality Town Hall

In a wild scene during @BetoORourke‘s segment, a black trans-woman named “Blossom” stole the mic from a mother and her trans elementary-age child and went on such an overboard rant that Don Lemon had to take the mic away multiple times. pic.twitter.com/tTznZytdg0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2019

“Blossom” is “sick and tired” of the rampant discrimination against black trans women raging across the country, so she commandeered the microphone during Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s slot at CNN’s “Equality Town Hall” on Thursday to chide CNN for perpetuating the problem.

“Let me tell you something, black trans women are being killed in this country,” Blossom shouted into the microphone, snatching it from a woman in the audience who acknowledged transgender folks who attended the talk with several 2020 Democrat presidential candidates.

The bizarre encounter came as CNN moderator Don Lemon took a question from the mother of a transgender child for Beto O’Rourke, who smiled and applauded as Blossom launched into her lecture.

“CNN, you have erased trans black women for the last time,” Blossom shouted as she approached the stage. “Let me tell you something, black trans women are dying. Our lives matter.” – READ MORE