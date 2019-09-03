WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Pledges to Take Away AR-15s and AK-47s

Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke said on Labor Day that AR-15 and AK-47 owners will have to give up their firearms if he is elected president.

I was asked how I’d address people’s fears that we will take away their assault rifles. I want to be clear: That’s exactly what we’re going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them. pic.twitter.com/YbnSsz3bVy — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 2, 2019

He posted a video on the topic, addressing “fears” that an O’Rourke administration would take away “assault rifles.”

He said, “I want to be clear: That’s exactly what we’re going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them.” – READ MORE