WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Pins Himself In Corner Over Drunk Driving Claim

Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke pinned himself in a corner during Friday night’s debate with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after he claimed that he did not try to flee the scene of a drunk driving crash that he caused in 1998 — despite the fact that a police report from the incident states he did try to flee the scene.

https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1043295479390396417

"Representative O'Rourke, you have addressed your 1998 DWI arrest numerous times during your public career, but not this question," the moderator said. "As the Houston Chronicle pointed out recently, a witness said in that accident that you tried to leave the scene of the accident."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) highlighted what he called a “troubling pattern” in Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s posture toward law enforcement during a debate Friday night.

Cruz's remarks came after he was asked why he cautioned O'Rourke and others not to jump to conclusions in the tragic shooting of Botham Shem Jean, who was gunned down by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment on Sept. 6. O'Rourke has called for the police officer, who has since been charged with manslaughter, to be fired.