WATCH: Beto Backs Off Confiscating AR-15s: ‘Keep It At A Hunting Club’

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) seemingly walked back his rallying cries for the government to seize all so-called “assault weapons” from law abiding citizens after he was questioned on Friday about using an AR-15 to go hunting.

“Perhaps a way to address a legitimate concern or need is to ensure that those who have or want to use an AR-15 are able to keep it at a hunting club or at a gun range so that there is some control and safeguards still placed on that firearm,” O’Rourke told a group of high school students during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa.

A student in Des Moines today told @BetoORourke that he hunts using an AR-15, arguing it’s less painful for the animal. O’Rourke said maybe those who want to use an AR-15 to hunt “could keep it at a hunting club or at a gun range,” & committed to listening to all points of view pic.twitter.com/RqGuqtdHEE — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) October 25, 2019

The Democratic presidential hopeful’s response came after one of the students approached O’Rourke about the efficiency of using an AR-15 to hunt certain animals such as deer. The student put forth that using less “efficient” firearms could prolong the hunted animal’s suffering or even spoil the meat that would otherwise be consumed. – READ MORE