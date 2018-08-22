WATCH: Bernie Supporter Brings US Flag Near Antifa, Gets Cracked Over Head for It

Paul Welch proudly voted for Bernie Sanders, and then again for Hillary Clinton in the general elections. When the proud Oregonian heard that fascists were descending on Portland, he grabbed his American flag and decided to protest.

“I was just protesting outsiders coming here for their tacitly fascist event,” Paul told the Oregonian/OregonLive.

Video shows a struggle for a flag and then a black-clad person hit this dude in the head before he drops. I was watching the blood pour out of his head and into the street. #DefendPDX #AllOutPDX pic.twitter.com/KPRk1D8l00 — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

The video, uploaded by the Twitter account itsmikebivins, was taken during the August 4th protests and counter-protests at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

The video starts in the middle of a scuffle, showing Welch struggling to stop two black-clad protesters from taking his American flag.

Welch says that before the struggle, he had been asked to hand over his ‘fascist symbol.’- READ MORE

Antifa members greeted pro-gun and far-right demonstrators at the “liberty or death” rally in Seattle on Saturday.

The pro-gun demonstrators were there to promote the Second Amendment and open carry legislation in Washington. Many of the pro-gun demonstrators carried semi-automatic weapons wore provocative clothing.

Police worked hard to keep the two groups away from each other during the march, as the Antifa chanted “Nazis go home” to the pro-gun demonstrators.

NWA now being played across from the right-wing gun rally. #AllOutAugust #Seattle pic.twitter.com/kLOdNkecF3 — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 18, 2018

Although officers were working to protect everyone involved, the Antifa members still harassed them, blaring NWA’s song “F**k the Police.” One protester even had a sign that said, “Kill Nazis and the cops who protect them.” – READ MORE