WATCH: Bernie Sanders says he would consider tearing down existing wall and fencing at the southern border

Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday he would be open to tearing down existing barriers at the U.S.-Mexico border if the demolition didn’t cost too much, according to Vice News.

When he was first asked the question during the 2020 Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum, he seemed to try to avoid directly answering.

“You said the wall is symbolic, so wouldn’t it be proper to tear that symbol down in order to achieve that?” asked Vice News’ Alzo Slade.

“You’re willing to consider tearing down existing fencing between U.S. and Mexico?” “I’m willing to look at it.”@BernieSanders is open to tearing down the existing border wall. pic.twitter.com/60Bi56ULaZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 21, 2020

“It may be, but how much is it going to cost to tear it down?” Sanders replied. “Should you do that, tear it down? I don’t know, maybe the answer is yes.”

David Noriega pressed the issue, asking Sanders to clarify: "That's something you're willing to consider; you're willing to consider tearing down existing fencing between the U.S. and Mexico?"