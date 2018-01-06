True Pundit

Politics

WATCH: Bernie Sanders Releases Odd Video Of Rich Men Asking For More Taxes

Posted on by
Share:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released a video Thursday on social media that showed a number of millionaires asking for higher taxes in response to the GOP tax cut, which cut taxes for over 80 percent of America, including some wealthy Americans.

The video consists of rich men sitting down and saying lines like “tax me,” “I want to be taxed more,” and “you should raise my taxes.” The video then devolves into rich white guys feeling guilty that they are rich white guys.

READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: