WATCH: Bernie Sanders goes on the attack against CNN moderator—and runs out of time

Sen. Bernie Sanders was displeased with CNN debate moderator Jake Tapper’s line of questioning during a segment of the debate on Medicare for All on Tuesday night.

One of the unsolved mysteries of the Democratic primary is how a system of Medicare for All would get paid for. A question which essentially boils down to who will bear the burden of all those inevitable additional taxes. The wealthy? Wall Street? The middle class?

Some candidates are trying to push the idea that Medicare for All can be funded without any additional tax burden on the middle class. Which is why, when Tapper asked candidates if they supported raising middle class taxes to pay for Medicare for All, Sanders took offense. – READ MORE

