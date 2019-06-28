WATCH: Bernie Sanders Admits He Will Raise Taxes on Middle Class to Pay for ‘Free’ College and Medicare for All

WATCH: Bernie Sanders Admits He Will Raise Taxes on Middle Class to Pay for ‘Free’ College and Medicare for AllShare:Senator Bernie Sanders admitted on Thursday night that he would raise taxes on middle-class American families to pay for his big government programs.“Yes. They will pay more in taxes but less in health care,” Sanders said. – read moreShare: Previous ArticleWATCH: Swalwell hits Biden on old age, tells him to ‘pass the torch’ Next ArticleColorado man visiting Dominican Republic dies, relatives say their questions to authorities going unanswered