WATCH: Bernie Sanders admits ‘99.9 percent’ of gun owners wouldn’t even think of ‘going around shooting people,’ but says they will still have to ‘make some concessions’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) admitted that an overwhelming majority of gun owners wouldn’t even think to commit an atrocity like the recent mass murders in Texas and Ohio, but said they will need to make concessions on the issue anyway.

Sanders was being interviewed by Joe Rogan on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” when Rogan responded to Sanders’ plans for stopping mass killings by asking him what he would say to gun owners who feel their right to bear arms is essential to their identity as Americans. – READ MORE