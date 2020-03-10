WATCH: Bernie Doubles Down On Defending Communist Murderer Fidel Castro, China

Socialist Bernie Sanders told Fox News on Monday night that he did not regret defending murderous communist dictator Fidel Castro or communist China last month, comments that many have said hurt his campaign.

“You mentioned Cuba and authoritarian regimes,” Fox News’ Bret Baier said. “There are few moments in races that seem like turning points and many experts looked at that moment on ‘60 Minutes’ when you talked about Fidel Castro’s literacy program as a turning point in this race.”

“Do you regret at all saying what you said at that time in this race?’ Baier asked.

“No,” Sanders responded. “Look, I have spent my entire life fighting for working people and fighting for democracy.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --