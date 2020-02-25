WATCH: Bernie Continues Praise For Murderous Dictator Castro, Praises Communist China

Socialist Bernie Sanders, the current leader in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, doubled down on his praise for murderous communist dictator Fidel Castro on Monday night and went on to praise communist China.

“I will take one more step down the road from the stigma from some of your fellow Democrats,” CNN’s Chris Cuomo said during a Sanders town hall event. “You said on 60 Minutes this weekend, ‘It is unfair to say that everything is bad with the way that Fidel Castro ruled in Cuba.’

WOW! Bernie Sanders just doubled down on his defense of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s literacy program at tonight’s #CNNTownHall. While also praising Communist China for having taken more people out of extreme poverty than any country in history. pic.twitter.com/XGv3KHj6z3 — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) February 25, 2020

“Now, Democratic members of Congress who represent Cuban Americans in Florida, obviously you got to win there, they’re attacking your comment as absolutely unacceptable, singing the praises of a murderous tyrant,” Cuomo continued. “Response?”

“The response was, when Fidel Castro first came to power … he initiated a major literacy program,” Sanders falsely claimed. “There was a lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate. He formed a literacy brigade, they went out and helped people learn to read and write. You know what? I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --