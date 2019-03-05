WATCH: Bernie Can’t Think Of Any Legislation He’s Passed That Helps People

Socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was unable to name a single piece of legislation that he has passed from his decades of experience being in Congress during an interview on Monday.

Sanders, 77, appeared on the “The Breakfast Club,” where he fielded questions related to his 2020 presidential candidacy as a Democrat.

“So I think I have a long history in civil rights activism,” Sanders said. “In 1988 I was one of the few white public officials who supported Jesse Jackson for President the United States and he ended up winning Vermont. I think if you look at my record in terms of civil rights and other areas you will find that it is consistently a very very strong record.”

Charlamagne tha God, one of the show’s hosts, asked Sanders: “Any legislation you can point to well?”

“Legislation that, uh, benefits African-Americans yeah we passed but not specifically you know we passed legislation that benefits working people sure,” Sanders responded.- READ MORE