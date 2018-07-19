WATCH: Behar Tries Race-Baiting Rapper into Attacking Police, Never Expected It To Blow Up in Her Face

The ladies from ABC’s “The View” have gained a reputation for being a bunch of pot-stirrers who are always causing a commotion with edgy questions and statements designed to spark controversy and increase their ratings.

Co-host Joy Behar is arguably the worst of the group in that respect — though Whoopi Goldberg competes for that title — and she proved it once again on a recent episode when she asked a popular rap star-turned-actor a racially-loaded question.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was a guest on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” and Behar attempted to bait him by asking a question about “white people calling the police on black people.”

Saying such instances were “an epidemic these days,” Behar rattled off a list of incidents where a white person had called the police on black people, typically over some minor transgression or violation of the laws.- READ MORE

The Peter Strzok hearing was one of the most genuinely weird moments on Capitol Hill in quite some time, and the weirdness generated plenty of discussion. Some of that discussion, tragically, happened on the set of “The View.”

In Friday’s edition of the show, there was the usual aural assault as a group of liberals essentially ganged up on the show’s token conservative, Meghan McCain. The majority, however, neglected to bring facts with them, which is usually problematic.

Case in point: Co-host Joy Behar, arguably the most liberal — and annoying — of the group, didn’t know that Rep. Trey Gowdy was leaving Congress.

Referring to Gowdy’s contentious back-and-forth with Strzok, Behar said, “They’re afraid of losing their seats because they have to agree with Trump.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1