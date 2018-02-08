WATCH: “Batman” Tries to Rob Casino, Then an Army Vet Takes Matters Into His Own Hands

Imagine, for a moment, that you’re at a casino, minding your own business, and a guy wearing a Batman mask comes in. You might think it was some sort of prank, like U.S. Army veteran Elliot Montalvan did. However, in the case of a attempted robbery in Germany last summer, Montalvan learned it was far from a prank.

Montalvan, a 35-year-old who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, was at his job in a casino in the small Bavarian town of Heidingsfeld when a man walked in with a Batman mask, work gloves and a ski mask. Montalvan saw the man, and according to Stars and Stripes, thought it was a joke.

The veteran said, “I thought someone wanted to play a prank on me.” He quickly realized it wasn’t a joke when the perpetrator pulled out a gun and said, “Give me the money.”

Luckily, Montalvan remembered his six years of military training, which included time with the 172nd Infantry Brigade, 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment out of Schweinfurt, Germany.

As seen in recently released security footage, the Iraqi war vet grabbed the thug’s gun, put his arm around him, and brought the perpetrator to the ground. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *