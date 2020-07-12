WATCH: Bath And Body Works Manager Says ‘F*** Donald Trump’ To Man ‘Simply For Wearing A Trump Face Mask’

On Thursday evening, a manager of a Bath & Body Works store in Scottsdale, Arizona, told a man walking by the store who claims he was wearing a pro-President Donald Trump face mask, “F*** Donald Trump.”

“My experience at Scottsdale Fashion Square was not nice,” posted pro-Trump activist Jeremiah Cota via Facebook on Thursday. “I was accosted by the Bath [&] Body Woks manager simply for wearing a Trump face mask.”

I was accosted by @bathbodyworks manager simply for wearing a Trump face mask. She yelled at me “F—- Donald Trump” while I was simply walking by the store. I went to ask if I misheard her and she said no. Poor customer service at @bathbodyworks pic.twitter.com/RFvKk9FoW9 — Jeremiah Cota ~ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@jeremiahcota) July 10, 2020

“She yelled at me ‘F—- Donald Trump’ while I was simply walking by the store. I was not in the store; she yelled at me while I was walking by,” he clarified.