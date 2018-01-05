WATCH: Awkward Leftist Asks Ted Cruz To Say ‘Socialism Will Win’ In Photo Op

Sen. Ted Cruz was with his wife and two daughters at the movies this Christmas season when a would-be political prankster asked to take a photo with him.

The woman, an activist with the DC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, looked eager for the photo op with Cruz, who wished her “Happy New Year.”

As they got ready to pose, the woman said, “Say socialism will win.” – READ MORE

