Politics TV
WATCH: Awkward Leftist Asks Ted Cruz To Say ‘Socialism Will Win’ In Photo Op
2018 is good pic.twitter.com/Y9t7YJFiv3
— marge (@peg_mclaugh) January 1, 2018
Sen. Ted Cruz was with his wife and two daughters at the movies this Christmas season when a would-be political prankster asked to take a photo with him.
The woman, an activist with the DC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, looked eager for the photo op with Cruz, who wished her “Happy New Year.”
As they got ready to pose, the woman said, “Say socialism will win.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Sen. Ted Cruz was with his wife and two daughters at the movies this Christmas season when a would-be political prankster asked to take a photo with him. The woman, an activist with the DC chapter
The Daily Caller