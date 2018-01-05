True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Awkward Leftist Asks Ted Cruz To Say ‘Socialism Will Win’ In Photo Op

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. Ted Cruz was with his wife and two daughters at the movies this Christmas season when a would-be political prankster asked to take a photo with him.

The woman, an activist with the DC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, looked eager for the photo op with Cruz, who wished her “Happy New Year.”

As they got ready to pose, the woman said, “Say socialism will win.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Awkward Leftist Asks Ted Cruz To Say 'Socialism Will Win.' She Gets A Cruz Missile Instead
Awkward Leftist Asks Ted Cruz To Say 'Socialism Will Win.' She Gets A Cruz Missile Instead

Sen. Ted Cruz was with his wife and two daughters at the movies this Christmas season when a would-be political prankster asked to take a photo with him. The woman, an activist with the DC chapter
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: