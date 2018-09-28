WATCH: Avenatti Says He’s Not Obligated To Provide Evidence Of Kavanaugh ‘Gang Rape’ Claims

Other than a sworn affidavit recounting his clients staggering allegations that SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh participated in high school “gang rape” parties, celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti hasn’t proffered any evidence – or indeed any more information – about his client Julie Swetnick’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

And unsurprisingly, he said in an interview Thursday that he doesn’t intend to, despite serious questions being raised about his client’s credibility. Avenatti told CNN on Thursday that it wasn’t his “obligation” to lay out “all the facts and all the evidence right now”

The interview was held one day after Avenatti revealed Swetnick’s name and called on the Senate to delay a confirmation vote for President Trump’s nominee until a full FBI investigation into his client’s claims – and the claims of other women who have come forward – can be completed.- READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE