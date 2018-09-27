WATCH: Avenatti Dodges Question When Asked Whether Kavanaugh Had Done Anything To His Client

Speaking on a phone interview with the hosts of “The View” on Wednesday, attorney Michael Avenatti, who had earlier released a statement from his client, Julie Swetnick, with new allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, dodged the question when he was asked if Kavanaugh had done anything to his client.

Here is the video. He doesn’t give a clear yes or no. pic.twitter.com/fI0QcCd6yN — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) September 26, 2018

Host Sunny Hostin asked, “Did he do anything to this particular woman?”

Avenatti responded, “I’m sorry; I didn’t get the question.”- READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE