WATCH: Aussie Trans Athlete Hannah Mouncey Towers Above Opponents

Recent viral video of Hannah Mouncey, a biological man who has become a transwoman dominating the Australian women’s handball league, reveals an athlete that towers over and seriously outweighs opponents.

The astonishing video shows Mouncey, who stands six-foot-two and weighs 220 pounds, playing against natural-born women. Mouncey is seen domineering over every opponent.

Australian trans athlete, Hannah Mouncey, has been vocal about policies in sport she says discriminate against trans women. pic.twitter.com/Q4bjVi8hAz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2019

Mouncey has been the object of fawning media coverage on TV and in print. The Associated Press recently claimed that the only reason anyone would oppose athletes such as Mouncey is because of “resentment” that transwomen could be successful at sports.

Until 2016, Mouncey played for Australia’s men’s handball league, but now, after transitioning to a woman, Mouncey joined the women’s league. – READ MORE