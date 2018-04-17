WATCH: Audience at Donald Trump Hispanic Business Event Chant ‘Four More Years’

Attendees At President Donald Trump’s Roundtable Event On Tax Cuts Appeared To Like What They Heard After The President Visited Hialeah, Florida.

Audience members at Trump event with Hispanic business leaders chant “Four more years!!” pic.twitter.com/YHFrVnNxz1 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 16, 2018

Some in the group shouted “four more years!” as the president concluded his event.

A group of Hispanic business leaders spoke at the event, praising the president’s latest tax cuts for helping them boost their businesses, create jobs, and offer more benefits to employees. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1