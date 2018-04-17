Politics TV
WATCH: Audience at Donald Trump Hispanic Business Event Chant ‘Four More Years’
Attendees At President Donald Trump’s Roundtable Event On Tax Cuts Appeared To Like What They Heard After The President Visited Hialeah, Florida.
Audience members at Trump event with Hispanic business leaders chant “Four more years!!” pic.twitter.com/YHFrVnNxz1
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 16, 2018
Some in the group shouted “four more years!” as the president concluded his event.
A group of Hispanic business leaders spoke at the event, praising the president’s latest tax cuts for helping them boost their businesses, create jobs, and offer more benefits to employees. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Attendees at President Donald Trump’s roundtable event on tax cuts appeared to like what they heard after the president visited Hialeah, Florida.
Breitbart