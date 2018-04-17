View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Audience at Donald Trump Hispanic Business Event Chant ‘Four More Years’

Posted on by
Share:

Attendees At President Donald Trump’s Roundtable Event On Tax Cuts Appeared To Like What They Heard After The President Visited Hialeah, Florida.

Some in the group shouted “four more years!” as the president concluded his event.

A group of Hispanic business leaders spoke at the event, praising the president’s latest tax cuts for helping them boost their businesses, create jobs, and offer more benefits to employees. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Audience at Donald Trump Hispanic Business Event Chant ‘Four More Years’ | Breitbart
Audience at Donald Trump Hispanic Business Event Chant ‘Four More Years’ | Breitbart

Attendees at President Donald Trump’s roundtable event on tax cuts appeared to like what they heard after the president visited Hialeah, Florida.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: