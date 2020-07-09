WATCH: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms Suggests Trump Responsible For 8-Year-Old Girl Murdered In Atlanta

Democratic Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms suggested during a Monday interview on CNN that President Donald Trump was partly responsible for the death of an 8-year-old African-American girl in the city late last week.

Late on Saturday, Secoriea Turner was killed when a car she was riding in was shot up near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed last month after he resisted arrest and fired a taser in the direction of a pursuing officer.

Unhinged: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blames @realDonaldTrump for violence in her city. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin offers ZERO push back. Reminder @realDonaldTrump: “Every citizen and every community has the right to be … safe in their homes, and safe on our city streets.” pic.twitter.com/TYWOxSfQSM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 6, 2020

CNN host Brooke Baldwin asked Bottoms how such a tragic incident could occur. “I want to just get right to Secoriea, 8 years of age. You said it over the weekend. She was a baby,” said Baldwin. “How could this happen?”

“I was listening to Mayor Lightfoot, she summed it up,” Bottoms said. “We talk about systemic racism and the trauma and anxiety and all these things that are happening in our communities. And it is this convergence.” – READ MORE

