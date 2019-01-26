WATCH: As Venezuela Collapses, De Blasio Goes Full Chavista

Speaking at the United States Conference of Mayors’ Winter Meeting on Thursday, while socalist Venezuela has descended into political chaos, leftist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio repeated a pure statement of redistribution of wealth that was chilling in its bluntness, saying, “It’s time for this country to recognize there’s plenty of money in the world. There’s plenty of money in this nation. It’s just in the wrong hands.”

🚨BILL DE BLASIO GOES FULL KARL MARX REDISTRIBUTIONIST 🚨 "It's time for this country to recognize there's plenty of money in the world. There's plenty of money in this nation. It's just in the wrong hands." Wow. pic.twitter.com/auDRDkyIFi — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2019

De Blasio continued, “The one percent may have gamed the system all these years, but it doesn’t have to be that way. And right now, cities big and small are showing this whole nation the kind of country we can have when we do things the other way around.”- READ MORE