WATCH: As Trump Welcomed Hostages Home, He Turned To Mike Pompeo And Dropped A Nuke On The New York Times

“I think our secretary of state, despite the fact that the New York Times said he was missing — he was in North Korea — but I think our secretary of state has done a fantastic job,” Trump said.

“Mike, did you know that you were missing? They couldn’t find you,” the president said, turning to Pompeo. “They couldn’t find you. They couldn’t find him. They couldn’t find him because he was in North Korea.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1