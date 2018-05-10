Politics TV
WATCH: As Trump Welcomed Hostages Home, He Turned To Mike Pompeo And Dropped A Nuke On The New York Times
“I think our secretary of state, despite the fact that the New York Times said he was missing — he was in North Korea — but I think our secretary of state has done a fantastic job,” Trump said.
“Mike, did you know that you were missing? They couldn’t find you,” the president said, turning to Pompeo. “They couldn’t find you. They couldn’t find him. They couldn’t find him because he was in North Korea.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
While welcoming three American hostages who had been held in North Korea, President Donald Trump managed to get in a dig at the New York Times. Trump spoke briefly to reporters on the tarmac, calling
The Daily Caller