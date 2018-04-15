True Pundit

WATCH: As ‘Traitor’ GOP Governor Signs Gun Control Law, Americans’ Furious Message for Him Is Loud and Clear

People weren’t happy when Vermont Governor Phill Scott signed sweeping gun control legislation, something he previously said the state didn’t need.

When Scott announced the signing ceremony for his gun control legislation, he invited others to join him:

While some at the signing ceremony thanked him, Scott probably didn’t expect to hear shouts of “traitor” from people annoyed with his position.

“You suck!” one person could be heard saying followed by chants of “traitor, traitor…” “You lied to me Phil!” another person shouted. The new legislation included age restrictions on gun purchases, magazine capacity limits, and expands background checks.- READ MORE

