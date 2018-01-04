True Pundit

WATCH: Armed Suspect Learns the Hard Way That Trying to Rob a Texan Is a Very Bad Idea

A botched robbery in Houston last Thursday morning resulted in a cafe owner wrestling away the suspect’s gun and firing several shots as the alleged thief ran out the front door.

“I thought I was going to die. He told me he was gonna shoot me,” the owner told News Fix. “The gun could’ve went off, and it would have shot into my stomach. And that’s a .357, so I would have been dead.”

Three individuals are in custody: the alleged robber and two alleged lookouts.READ MORE

