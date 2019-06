The patchy wall on the southern border is proving to be completely ineffective, as illegal immigrants know the end locations of the barriers and simply walk around them.

BREAKING: we caught video of armed cartel member walking illegals into the USA. He’s packing a gun in waist, then walks back into Mexico captured in Sunland Park NM! It’s out of control! What is the city doing? NOTHING! @PeteHegseth @RyanAFournier @Rambobiggs @LouDobbs @DRUDGE pic.twitter.com/jbMxKZy7J2 — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 9, 2019

We have more video of the Juarez cartel walking around freely in sunland park New Mexico — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 9, 2019

“We Build The Wall” founder Brian Kolfage posted videos showing what he says is an “armed cartel member from Juarez” leading a large group of aliens around the end of a wall portion and into the U.S. – READ MORE