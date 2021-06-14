WATCH: Arkansas State Trooper Flips Pregnant Woman’s SUV As She Looks For A Safe Place To Pull Over

An Arkansas State Police trooper is being sued after running out of patience while trying to initiate a traffic stop, and eventually flipping over a pregnant woman’s vehicle during a traffic stop on a major highway.

Dashcam video of the incident was released this week showing the driver, Nicole Harper, traveling down I-67 when Senior Cpl. Rodney Dunn tried to pull her over for speeding. Instead of pulling over, she continued down the highway, moving over to the right lane and slowing down with her hazard lights on.

While the woman claims she was looking for a safe place to pull over, the officer ran out of patience. In the video the Arkansas State Police trooper is seen using a PIT maneuver “which caused Harper’s car to crash into the concrete median and flip,” according to Fox 16.

“In my head I was going to lose the baby,” Harper told Fox 16. The video shows the officer asking her: “Why didn’t you stop?”- READ MORE

