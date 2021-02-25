WATCH: AP Reporter Destroys Biden Spox for Trying to Take Credit for Trump Policy

It’s increasingly rare for a Democrat administration to be called out by the mainstream media, but when it does happen it’s quite glorious. On Monday, Matt Lee, an Associated Press reporter, called out State Department spokesman Ned Price for suggesting that President Biden was responsible for a Trump administration policy

Price suggested during the press conference that the Biden administration was responsible for getting 18 entities to scale back their involvement in Nord Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany that would double the amount of natural gas Europe imports from Russia.

“Ned, don’t you think it’s a bit disingenuous to claim credit for the 18 companies winding down? All of this work was done under the previous administration,” Lee said to Price.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --