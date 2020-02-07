WATCH: AOC Says It’s ‘Physically Impossible’ To Pull Yourself Up By Your Bootstraps

On Thursday, far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), speaking literally about a common expression on hard work, said it was “physically impossible” for people to pull themselves up by their own “bootstraps” or “shoelaces.”

“This idea of a bootstrap,” started AOC. “You know this idea, this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke.”

.@AOC on America’s rags-to-riches ideal: “It’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces? It’s physically impossible. The whole thing is a joke.” pic.twitter.com/9WNf8UE06T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2020

“Because, it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces,” she continued. “It’s physically impossible!”

Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender who is now a congresswoman, added: “The whole thing is a joke.” – READ MORE