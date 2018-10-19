WATCH: Antifa Thug Who Harassed 9/11 Widow Runs Away When Confronted

The apparent Antifa protester who seemed to feel empowered when harassing a woman who lost her husband in the 9/11 terror attacks suddenly lost his nerve when confronted by large men who appear to be associated with the right-wing “Proud Boys.”

Additional footage of the Antifa protester shows him and his friends taunting counter-protesters in Portland, OR, from across the street. After several back-and-forth insult exchanges, a large bald man begins walking toward the Antifa protesters.