WATCH: Antifa Takes Over Portland Traffic, Chases Down And Threatens Elderly Driver

On Saturday in Portland, Oregon, Antifa protesters got in the middle of downtown traffic and started forcing drivers to follow their directions, cursing the drivers and even chasing down one elderly driver who didn’t follow their orders.

This is the type of street anarchy that routinely happens where I live. Here is video from 6 Oct showing Antifa directing traffic in downtown & threatening people who don’t obey with violence. Mayor @tedwheeler, who really runs this town? pic.twitter.com/OgjZNByxat — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

And here is video of an elderly man who didn’t heed their street orders — so they chased him down. #Portland pic.twitter.com/AeXvhUKijO — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

As the man who shot the video of the protesters noted, the protesters were demonstrating as part of the vigil for Patrick Kimmons, who was shot by police on September 30.- READ MORE