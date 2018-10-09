    True Pundit

    WATCH: Antifa Takes Over Portland Traffic, Chases Down And Threatens Elderly Driver

    Posted on
    On Saturday in Portland, Oregon, Antifa protesters got in the middle of downtown traffic and started forcing drivers to follow their directions, cursing the drivers and even chasing down one elderly driver who didn’t follow their orders.

    As the man who shot the video of the protesters noted, the protesters were demonstrating as part of the vigil for Patrick Kimmons, who was shot by police on September 30.- READ MORE

     

