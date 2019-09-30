WATCH: Antifa scream at elderly woman using walker, ‘Off our streets Nazi scum!’ and block her path outside conservative event

Masked left-wing protesters, identified as Antifa, were caught on video screaming at a white-haired elderly woman with a walker, “Off our streets Nazi scum! Off our streets Nazi scum!” outside a conservative event at a Canadian college Sunday evening.

An elderly man, who accompanied the woman, had a thing or two to say to the protesters. Then one protester screamed at the man, “Don’t f***ing touch me! Don’t f***ing touch me!”

The event at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario, featured a number of conservative and independent speakers — including Dave Rubin, who announced earlier this month that he’d be bringing his show to the BlazeTV platform. – READ MORE

