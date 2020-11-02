WATCH: Antifa Burns U.S. Flag While Shouting ‘Death to Your F**king Empire’

Antifa protesters took to the streets of suburban Vancouver, Washington, and burned American flags during their Halloween-night “anti-capitalism” protests. During one of these burnings, a protester yelled, “Death to your f**king empire!”

“Everyone of you has blood on your hands,” another rioter said.

“Death to your f**king empire! You sick f**ks!”

“F**k you for all the Native Americans that you f**king killed! You…mother-f**kers!”

“All the Black people, all the Iraqis. All the Afghan. All the Vietnamese!”

In another incident, Antifa-BLM protesters stole a flag from the Washington State Patrol building in Vancouver, Washington. They shouted: “What did you see? Didn’t see shit!”

In another video, they shouted, “Burn the flag! Burn the flag! Burn the flag!” They then joked about needing “marshmallows” and “warming f**ing hands up … on the campfire.” – READ MORE

