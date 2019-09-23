WATCH: Antifa bullies turn tail and run when cops, federal agents confront their rock throwing with some long-overdue aggression

After the “climate strike” protest in Portland yesterday, around 50 masked antifa militants descended near the local ICE facility. They threw projectiles and rocks at officers. This is what happened when (federal, not local) police initiated an arrest. https://t.co/lxM8TglxNN pic.twitter.com/nsyxhMWZUM — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 21, 2019

Amid Friday’s worldwide climate strike, our Antifa heroes in Portland, Oregon, reportedly used the occasion to see what kind of violence and mayhem they could get away with.

According to independent conservative journalist Andy Ngo, a group of Antifa members — per usual dressed in black with masks and hoods — threw rocks and other projectiles at officers protecting an ICE facility.

But while the violent leftists have enjoyed anonymity and a relatively free pass to hurt anyone or anything they please, this incident turned out a little differently.

It appears the officers who chased after the fleeing Antifa members represented both Portland Police and the Department of Homeland Security. – READ MORE