WATCH: Anti-Trumper Jim Acosta Actually Praised Trump for His Flawless D-Day Speech

President Donald Trump delivered a speech on the 75th anniversary of D-Day that was so moving and powerful, even the likes of rabid anti-Trumper Jim Acosta was singing his praises.

CNN's @Acosta says Trump's #DDay75thAnniversary speech was "the most on-message moment of presidency."



"He stayed on script and rose to the moment," Acosta said. pic.twitter.com/u0Bkc3PZpq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 6, 2019

Even CNN reporter Jim Acosta heaped praise upon the president for “rising to the moment” in Normandy.

“This is perhaps the most on-message moment of Donald Trump’s presidency today,” Acosta declared. “We were all wondering if he would veer from his remarks, go off of his script, but he stayed on script, stayed on message and, I think, rose to the moment.”

This is coming from a man whose new book reveals he is “showboating” and “grandstanding” when he confronts Trump during press gaggles or conferences. – READ MORE