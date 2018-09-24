    True Pundit

    WATCH: Frantic Anti-Kavanaugh Maniacs Chase Sen. Ted Cruz & Wife Out of D.C. Restaurant

    Posted on by
    Insanity.

    Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz was chased out of a DC restaurant by protesters on Monday night, according to video posted on Twitter.

    Two videos were posted by “Smash Racism DC” and they show a large group of protesters chanting “We believe survivors” in reference to sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Sen. Cruz and his wife, Heidi Cruz.

    This is the new normal for the rabid left.

