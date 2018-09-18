WATCH: Animals rescued from Florence floodwaters, after pets left behind or forgotten

The rescuers plucking people from dangerous floodwaters spawned by Florence’s assault on North Carolina are also discovering scores of neglected pets who were left behind or forgotten.

The Coast Guard said, as of Sunday, crews have rescued at least 91 pets in North Carolina since Florence — then a hurricane and now a tropical depression — began lashing the state with torrential rains. Helicopter crews alone are responsible for saving 20 pets, officials said.

In the town of Leland, located just outside of Wilmington, a group of volunteer rescuers on Sunday came across a group of dogs who were abandoned in a locked cage as floodwaters rose around them.

Rescued six dogs in Leland, NC, after the owner LEFT THEM locked in an outdoor cage that filled with flood water that was rapidly rising. We got them out, but by the time we left, the water was so high that they would have drowned. BRING YOUR PETS WITH YOU! #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/tRibGxCjXy — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) September 16, 2018

“Rescued six dogs in Leland, NC, after the owner LEFT THEM locked in an outdoor cage that filled with flood water that was rapidly rising,” reporter Marcus DiPaola wrote on Twitter. “We got them out, but by the time we left, the water was so high that they would have drowned. BRING YOUR PETS WITH YOU!” – READ MORE

MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin took the media’s extreme rhetoric surrounding President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the deaths in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria to a new level on Saturday, accusing Trump of killing the victims “twice” and comparing him to Holocaust deniers.

MSNBC's Jennifer Rubin on the people who died in Hurricane Maria: "Donald Trump has killed those people twice….and that's what death denial, that's what Holocaust denial, that's what all these denial syndromes are all about." pic.twitter.com/yez8Pq45C9 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2018

“Donald Trump has killed those people twice,” Rubin said. “Once through neglect in oversight, and secondly, disgracing [sic] that they died at all.”- READ MORE

The editorial board of the Washington Post has declared that President Trump is “complicit” for Hurricane Florence because of his views on climate change.

The massive storm has not made landfall yet, but the Post published a column on Wednesday headlined, “Another hurricane is about to batter our coast. Trump is complicit.”

The piece also notes that Trump has given “good advice” when issuing hurricane warnings via his Twitter feed before it launched an attack on the president.

“When it comes to extreme weather, Mr. Trump is complicit. He plays down humans’ role in increasing the risks, and he continues to dismantle efforts to address those risks. It is hard to attribute any single weather event to climate change. But there is no reasonable doubt that humans are priming the Earth’s systems to produce disasters,” the editorial board wrote.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ paper then quotes a climate researcher who said that previous hurricanes would not have produced so much rain without “human-induced climate change” and Florence is another indication of global warming.

“With depressingly ironic timing, the Trump administration announced Tuesday a plan to roll back federal rules on methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is the main component in natural gas. Drillers and transporters of the fuel were supposed to be more careful about letting it waft into the atmosphere, which is nothing more than rank resource waste that also harms the environment,” the Post’s editorial board wrote. “The Trump administration has now attacked all three pillars of President Barack Obama’s climate-change plan.” – READ MORE